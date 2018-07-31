Broadway BUZZ

Funny Girl, Starring Sheridan Smith, to Appear in Cinemas Across the U.K.
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 31, 2018
Sheridan Smith in "Funny Girl"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

U.K. moviegoers will be the luckiest people in the world this fall, when Tony winner Michael Mayer's celebrated 2016 London production of Funny Girl, starring two-time Olivier winner Sheridan Smith as Fanny Brice, arrives in cinemas. The hit production will appear on movie screens throughout the United Kingdom on October 24, 2018, Trafalgar Releasing has announced.

"Fanny Brice was an extraordinary woman who broke the mold for female entertainment; not only that, she was a brilliant comic!" said Smith. "Her lack of vanity and her goofiness made her unique and very special, and the role was an utter joy to play. I’m beyond excited to be able to share our production of Funny Girl with audiences across the U.K."

"Sheridan Smith gives the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable production of Funny Girl," said Alice De Rosa, director of distribution for Trafalgar Releasing. "We are excited to give audiences the opportunity to see the show in cinemas."

Funny Girl follows Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedian, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved.

Jule Styne and Bob Merrill's now-classic score features songs such as "People," "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade." Mayer's acclaimed production featured choreography by Lynne Page and a revised book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (adapted from Isobel Lennart's original).

In addition to Smith, the cast included Darius Campbell as Nick Arnstein, Nigel Barber as Florenz Ziegfeld, Zoë Ann Bown as Mrs. Meeker, Martin Callaghan as Mr. Keeney, Jennifer Harding as Emma, Rachel Izen as Mrs. Brice, Joshua Lay as Eddie and Myra Sands as Mrs. Strakosh, with Rhianne Alleyne, Kit Benjamin, Lloyd Davies, Flora Dawson, Joseph Dockree, Abigayle Honeywill, Brontë Lavine, David Mcintosh, Peter Nash, Gillian Parkhouse, Tom Partridge, Nova Skipp, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sam Wingfield and Alexandra Wright.

For cinema locations, click here.

