Carousel Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez Gets a Sardi's Portrait

Carousel star Lindsay Mendez is having an awesome summer: she won a Tony Award for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in June, and now she has joined the Broadway royalty immortalized with a portrait on the walls of Sardi's. The former Broadway.com vlogger, who has wowed audiences on Broadway in Wicked, Godspell, Grease and more, received her drawing at the restaurant on August 2 surrounded by theater friends and, of course, company members fromCarousel. Check out Mendez's milestone celebration below.

Lindsay Mendez reacts to her Sardi's portrait reveal.

Jessie Mueller supports her Carousel co-star Lindsay Mendez.