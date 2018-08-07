Broadway BUZZ

The Winner of So You Think You Can Dance to Earn Part in Fox's Rent Live
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 7, 2018
The final Broadway company of 'Rent'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

You'll see! We have a first hint on casting for Rent Live!, Fox's upcoming live musical event. So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley announced during the August 6 episode of the talent-competition series that this season's winner will take on a role to be announced in the highly anticipated TV musical. As previously reported, Rent Live! will air on January 27, 2019.

The original Broadway company of Rent featured stars-to-be including Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin and Daphne Rubin-Vega. A 2005 film adaptation featured much of the original cast.

Jonathan Larson's beloved musical about a group of friends surviving and thriving in New York City at the height of the AIDS crisis has garnered numerous awards, including the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize.

Fox's past musical events include A Christmas Story Live, Grease: Live and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

