Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Illusionists Will Return Home to the Marquis Theatre for New Holiday Engagement
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2018
Adam Trent in the 2014 Broadway run of "The Illusionists" at the Marquis Theatre
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Illusionists are gearing up to make magic again this holiday season. The acclaimed masters of illusion will set up shop at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, where they first played the Great White Way in 2014, with a new show titled The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, beginning performances on November 23 for a run through December 30.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays will bring master entertainers Adam Trent, Darcy Oake, Colin Cloud, Shin Lim, Chloe Crawford and Light Balance to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team will include executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

The Illusionists previously played three holiday engagements on the Great White Way, appearing at the Neil Simon Theatre in 2016 and the Palace Theatre in 2015 following their 2014 debut run at the Marquis. The high-tech magic extravaganza has toured extensively both in the U.S. and abroad, including Mexico City, London, Dubai and Sydney.

Look back at The Illusionists' 2014 Broadway premiere run below.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays

The Illusionists return to Broadway this holiday season with a spectacular and thrilling new show.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch the Four Worldwide Stars of Anastasia Sing a Chill-Inducing 'Journey to the Past'
  2. Portraits of Andy Karl, Samantha Barks & More on Opening Night of Pretty Woman
  3. Sara Bareilles' Waitress to Serve Up a West End Debut in 2019
  4. Pretty Woman's Orfeh on 'Forging Ahead,' What Makes Legally Blonde a Perfect Musical & More on Show People
  5. Hunter Parrish Will Return to the New York Stage in Good Grief

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters