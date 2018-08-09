Tickets Are Now on Sale for New Broadway Comedy The Nap

Tickets are now on sale for The Nap, a new comedy about the world of snooker—the British version of pool—written by Olivier nominee Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors). The production, directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, will begin performances on September 5 with an opening planned for September 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



The company of The Nap will be led by Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat), Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), four-time 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ben Schnetzer (Sticks and Bones), Alexandra Billings (Transparent), Heather Lind (Othello), Max Gordon Moore (Saint Joan), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter) and Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible).



The Nap centers on Dylan Spokes (Schnetzer), a fast-rising young star who arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match-fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan is forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that includes his ex-convict dad (Conlee), saucy mom (Day), quick-tongued manager (Moore) and a renowned gangster (Billings).



The creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design) and Lindsay Jones (sound design). The Nap is scheduled to play a limited run through November 11.