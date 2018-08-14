Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 14, 2018
Kyle Ash Wilkinson & Chad Burris
(Photos: David Perlman/Ricky Gee Photography)

The Book of Merman, a new musical comedy centered around one of Broadway's most iconic stars, will make its off-Broadway debut this fall. Performances will begin at St. Luke's Theatre on October 5 with an opening set for October 21.

In The Book of Merman, hilarity ensues as two Mormon missionaries unknowingly ring the doorbell of Tony-winning Broadway icon Ethel Merman. The show features an original score by Leo Schwartz and a book by Schwartz and DC Cathro. The production will be directed by Joe Langworth with Aaron Benham as musical director.

The cast will be led by Chad Burris (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Elder Shumway, Kyle Ashe Wilkinson in his off-Broadway debut as Elder Braithwaite and YouTube star Carly Sakolove as Ethel Merman. Casey Martin Klein and Julie Sommer Peterson complete the cast.

The production will feature scenic and lighting design by Josh Iacovelli, costume design by Pablo Borges and sound design by Raymond Schilke. The Book of Merman was first seen at Chicago's Apollo Theater in 2015.

The Book of Merman

This new musical comedy finds two Mormon missionaries ringing the doorbell of Ethel Merman.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jennifer Simard to Join Company of Mean Girls; Kerry Butler Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Game On! Check Out Fun Polaroids of Gettin' the Band Back Together Stars on Opening Night
  3. Sasson Gabay on Coming Full Circle in The Band's Visit and American Anonymity
  4. Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman
  5. Broadway Staycation: Five Fun & Splashy Shows to See this Summer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters