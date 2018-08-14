Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman

The Book of Merman, a new musical comedy centered around one of Broadway's most iconic stars, will make its off-Broadway debut this fall. Performances will begin at St. Luke's Theatre on October 5 with an opening set for October 21.



In The Book of Merman, hilarity ensues as two Mormon missionaries unknowingly ring the doorbell of Tony-winning Broadway icon Ethel Merman. The show features an original score by Leo Schwartz and a book by Schwartz and DC Cathro. The production will be directed by Joe Langworth with Aaron Benham as musical director.



The cast will be led by Chad Burris (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Elder Shumway, Kyle Ashe Wilkinson in his off-Broadway debut as Elder Braithwaite and YouTube star Carly Sakolove as Ethel Merman. Casey Martin Klein and Julie Sommer Peterson complete the cast.



The production will feature scenic and lighting design by Josh Iacovelli, costume design by Pablo Borges and sound design by Raymond Schilke. The Book of Merman was first seen at Chicago's Apollo Theater in 2015.