The cast of Gettin' the Band Back Together celebrated their Broadway opening on August 13. Stars Mitchell Jarvis, Marilu Henner, Kelli Barrett and guests enjoyed fun and games at the opening night shindig at Dave and Busters. Check out our exclusive polaroid portraits snapped by Broadway.com photographer Emilio Madrid-Kuse,r and catch Gettin' the Band Back Together at Broadway's Belasco Theatre!

Marilu Henner plays Sharon Papadopolous.

Manu Narayan plays Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel.

Paul Whitty plays Michael "Sully" Sullivan.

Kelli Barrett plays Dani.

Mitchell Jarvis plays Mitch Papadopoulos.

Sawyer Nunes plays Ricky "Bling" Goldstein.

Brandon Williams plays Tygen Billows.

Tamika Lawrence plays Roxanne Velasco.