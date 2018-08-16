World Premiere Beetlejuice Musical Finds Its Stars in Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso

Initial casting has been announced for the pre-Broadway run of Beetlejuice, a new musical based on the fan-favorite 1988 film. Tony nominee Alex Brightman will lead the company in the title role (created on-screen by Michael Keaton) with Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia (played in the movie by Winona Ryder). The previously announced world premiere staging will begin previews at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre on October 14 with an opening slated for November 4. The production will run through November 18.



Brightman shared in an exclusive statement, "If you told eight-year-old Alex Brightman that he would be bringing a millennia-old, bio-exorcist demon from hell to life onstage, that would probably make a lot of sense to him. I'm bursting to show everyone what we're cooking up with this show. It's going to be a ridiculous and oddly heartwarming blast!"



Brightman earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Dewey Finn in School of Rock. His other stage credits include Big Fish, Matilda, Glory Days, Wicked and Assassins.



Caruso made her Broadway debut in Blackbird. She earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for her off-Broadway turns in Lazarus and The Nether.



Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.



Tony nominee Alex Timbers will direct the new musical featuring a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown and a score by Eddie Perfect. The production will feature choreography by Connor Gallagher and musical direction by Kris Kukul.



The Beetlejuice team will also include scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.



Additional casting for the D.C. run of Beetlejuice and details on the Broadway premiere are forthcoming.