RIP Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul and Fan of Broadway; See Pics of Her with Stage Stars

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed Queen of Soul, died at the age of 76 on August 16 after battling pancreatic cancer. Franklin's chart-topping hits are a jaw-dropping list of iconic music with such songs as "Respect," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Spanish Harlem" and "Think." The global icon won 18 Grammy Awards and is one of the most bestselling recording artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. Although Franklin never appeared on Broadway, she was an avid fan of the theater and would often make trips to the Great White Way as an audience member. Check out these Broadway.com photos of the Queen of Soul fangirling over Broadway stars.
Watch Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy introducing Aretha Franklin at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors.
Check out Aretha Franklin performing at the 59th Annual Tony Awards in 2005 with Hugh Jackman.
