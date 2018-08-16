RIP Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul and Fan of Broadway; See Pics of Her with Stage Stars

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed Queen of Soul, died at the age of 76 on August 16 after battling pancreatic cancer. Franklin's chart-topping hits are a jaw-dropping list of iconic music with such songs as "Respect," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Spanish Harlem" and "Think." The global icon won 18 Grammy Awards and is one of the most bestselling recording artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. Although Franklin never appeared on Broadway, she was an avid fan of the theater and would often make trips to the Great White Way as an audience member. Check out these Broadway.com photos of the Queen of Soul fangirling over Broadway stars.

Aretha Franklin visits with Porgy and Bess stars Norm Lewis, David Alan Grier and Audra McDonald in 2012.

Aretha Franklin visits with Porgy and Bess cast members Nikki Renee Daniels and Joshua Henry in 2012.

Aretha Franklin poses with Aladdin stars Courtney Reed, Adam Jacobs, Clifton Davis and James Monroe Iglehart backstage in 2014.

Aretha Franklin with The Color Purple star Cynthia Erivo in 2015.

Aretha Franklin with Will Swenson and Gavin Creel, stars of the 2009 Hair revival.

Aretha Franklin with Motown leading man Brandon Victor Dixon in 2013.

Aretha Franklin hugs Chicago star Brandy Norwood in 2015.

Watch Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy introducing Aretha Franklin at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors.

Check out Aretha Franklin performing at the 59th Annual Tony Awards in 2005 with Hugh Jackman.