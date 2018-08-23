Broadway BUZZ

Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Return to Broadway in Chicago
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 23, 2018
Cuba Gooding Jr. in a promotional photo as Billy Flynn
(Provided by Amanda Malpass PR)

All he cares about is love...and making his Broadway return! Oscar winner and main-stem alum Cuba Gooding Jr. will reprise his recent London turn as smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the award-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago on Broadway. Gooding will play a limited run from October 6 through November 18.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. In 2013, Gooding made his Broadway debut in a revival of The Trip to Bountiful.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago currently stars Michelle DeJean as Roxie Hart, Terra C. MacLeod as Velma Kelly, John O’Hurley as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Cady Huffman as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
