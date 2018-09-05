Joe Iconis & Joe Tracz's Be More Chill Will Transfer to Broadway

This just might be the news of the day! Be More Chill, the fan-favorite musical currently making its off-Broadway debut at the Pershing Square Signature Center, will move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in 2019. Previews will begin on February 13, with an announcement of casting to come.



Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.



Be More Chill features a book by Joe Tracz and a score by Joe Iconis. Stephen Brackett will repeat his work as director with Chase Brock as choreographer and Emily Marshall as musical director.



Broadway's Be More Chill will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.



Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015.