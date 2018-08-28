Tina Fey & the Cast of Mean Girls Celebrate Vinyl Release

Sorry, Damian—we won't be able to stop listening to this one! The Mean Girls cast recording hit earbuds on May 18. Now that fans know every word of lyricist Nell Benjamin and composer Jeff Richmond's score, they can enjoy listening to it on vinyl (anybody who's anybody is doing it). Scribe Tina Fey, Benjamin, Richmond, stars Kate Rockwell, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen and the rest of the cast gathered together at Urban Outfitters in New York City to sign copies of the pretty pink vinyl records on August 28. Check out the pics, and get your hands on a copy ASAP!

Look who's here! Mean Girls mastermind Tina Fey signs a cast recording vinyl record.

Mean Girls' Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning pair Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson get together.

Mean Girls stars Kate Rockwell, Ashley Park and Erika Henningsen are all smiles.