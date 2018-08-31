Broadway BUZZ

Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces Release Date for Starry Cats Film
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 31, 2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Speculation about Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest movie musical will be a mere memory next year when the highly anticipated Cats film is released into cinemas. The musical's Tony-winning creator has announced a release date of December 20, 2019.

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical tells the story of the Jellicle cats and each cat's individual quest to be selected as the lucky one who will ascend to "the Heaviside Layer." The Cats film will be directed by Tom Hooper and choreographed by Wayne McGregor.

As previously reported, the cast is expected to feature Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson in the iconic role of Grizabella, along with Tony winners James Corden and Ian McKellen and Grammy winner Taylor Swift. Additional casting is forthcoming.

