Stage-and-Screen Legend Cicely Tyson to Receive Honorary Oscar

Tony-winning star Cicely Tyson has been named the recipient of another esteemed honor. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will bestow the actress with an Honorary Oscar for her impressive screen career on November 18 at the 10th Annual Governors Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.



Throughout her career, Tyson has amassed 91 screen credits, earning Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Sounder (1972) and Emmy Awards for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974) and Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994).



Onstage, Tyson won the Tony Award for her leading turn as Mrs. Carrie Watts in The Trip to Bountiful (2013). Her other Broadway credits include The Gin Game (2015), The Corn Is Green (1983), Trumpets of the Lord (1969), Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights (1968), A Hand Is on the Gate (1966), Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright (1962), The Cool World (1960) and Jolly's Progress (1959).



In addition to Tyson, recipients of 2018 Honorary Oscars include film publicist Marvin Levy, composer Lalo Schifrin and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.