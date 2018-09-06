Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Public Theater Extends Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2018
Marc Kudisch
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

On the heels of its first preview performance on September 11, off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced an extension to the U.S. premiere of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country. Originally slated to run through November 4, the new musical will now conclude its limited engagement on December 9. Opening night is set for October 1.

Girl From the North Country centers on a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The off-Broadway engagement follows a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer.

The principal cast will feature three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Mr. Burke, Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Elizabeth Laine, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Nick Laine, Tony nominee David Pittu as Reverend Marlowe, Caitlin Houlahan as Kate Draper, Colton Ryan as Gene Laine, Todd Almond as Elias Burke, Jeannette Bayardelle as Mrs. Neilson, Sydney James Harcourt as Joe Scott, Robert Joy as Dr. Walker, Kimber Sprawl as Marianne Laine, Luba Mason as Mrs. Burke and Tom Nelis as Mr. Perry.

The ensemble will include Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.

Girl From the North Country

Conor McPherson's acclaimed new work features the music of Bob Dylan.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron Lands Role of Michael Scott in The Office! A Musical Parody
  2. Al Roker to Join the Cast of Broadway's Waitress
  3. Joe Iconis & Joe Tracz's Be More Chill Will Transfer to Broadway
  4. Broadway Favorite Christine Dwyer Will Lead the National Tour of Waitress
  5. Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones & Daniel Radcliffe Prep for The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters