Public Theater Extends Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country

On the heels of its first preview performance on September 11, off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced an extension to the U.S. premiere of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country. Originally slated to run through November 4, the new musical will now conclude its limited engagement on December 9. Opening night is set for October 1.



Girl From the North Country centers on a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The off-Broadway engagement follows a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer.



The principal cast will feature three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Mr. Burke, Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Elizabeth Laine, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Nick Laine, Tony nominee David Pittu as Reverend Marlowe, Caitlin Houlahan as Kate Draper, Colton Ryan as Gene Laine, Todd Almond as Elias Burke, Jeannette Bayardelle as Mrs. Neilson, Sydney James Harcourt as Joe Scott, Robert Joy as Dr. Walker, Kimber Sprawl as Marianne Laine, Luba Mason as Mrs. Burke and Tom Nelis as Mr. Perry.



The ensemble will include Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.



