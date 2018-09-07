See Justin Paul, Benj Pasek & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen's National Tour Before They Hit the Road

The cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen's national tour gathered at the New 42nd Street Studios September 6 ahead of the tour's launch. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, director Michael Greif, book writer Stephen Levenson, producer Stacey Mindich as well as Ben Levi Ross and the rest of the tour cast met the press, and Broadway.com was there to capture photos of the company and creatives. The national tour will kick off in October at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and will go on to play more than 50 cities across the country. Check out the pictures below, and find out when Dear Evan Hansen is coming to your city here.

Justin Paul, Stephen Levenson, Stacey Mindich, Michael Greif and Benj Pasek

The Murphy family: Marrick Smith, Maggie McKenna, Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar.

Ben Levi Ross plays Evan Hansen and Jessica Phillips plays Evan's mom, Heidi