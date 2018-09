The name on everybody's lips is gonna be: Shiri! As previously reported, Israeli pop star Shiri Maimon is headed to the Great White Way. The star will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago beginning on September 21. Maimon met the press at Theater District staple Sardi's on September 7 ahead of her run in the production. Check out the photos, and see Maimon in the hit musical through October 5.

Shiri Maimon takes a photo with Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York.