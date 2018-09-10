Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Tatiana Maslany to Star in Network on Broadway; Production Switches Theaters
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 10, 2018
Tatiana Maslany
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

This just in! Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany will make her Broadway debut alongside Bryan Cranston in Network. Following a world premiere production at London's National Theatre, the stage adaptation of the iconic film will now bow at the Belasco Theatre instead of the previously announced Cort Theatre. Written by Tony winner Lee Hall and directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, previews of the Network transfer will begin on November 10 with opening night set for December 6.

Maslany will take on the role of Diana Christensen, which was played in London by Olivier nominee Michelle Dockery and immortalized in the film by Faye Dunaway. Maslany made her New York stage debut in the Second Stage Theater production of Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe at Second Stage earlier this year. Her starring role in the BBC America series Orphan Black has earned her an Emmy Award (and three nominations), a Golden Globe Award nomination and a Critic’s Choice Award. She can be seen in the upcoming film Destroyer opposite Nicole Kidman, which has a theatrical release date set for December 25.

Network centers on news anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) who isn't pulling in viewers. In his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen, and as the ratings soar, Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. The film, written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet, won four Academy Awards in 1976.

The stage production feature set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D’Huys and music and sound design by Eric Sleichim.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Network is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

Network

Bryan Cranston stars in the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic 1976 film.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend & Tim Rice EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Emmy Win
  3. Tony Winner The Band's Visit Recoups Broadway Investment
  4. London Heathers Star Carrie Hope Fletcher on Balancing Her Role with Being a YouTube Sensation & More
  5. Mamie Parris to Return to School of Rock as Principal Rosalie Mullins

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters