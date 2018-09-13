Israeli Film & TV Star Yehezkel Lazarov Will Lead the Fiddler on the Roof Tour; Full Cast Announced

L'chaim, l'chaim, to life! Acclaimed Israeli actor and director Yehezkel Lazarov will star as Tevye in the upcoming North American tour of Fiddler on the Roof. Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring choreography by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, the traveling production of the classic musical will officially launch October 23 in Philadelphia, PA, at the Kimmel Center, before visiting more than 30 cities in its first year.



In addition to Lazarov, the touring cast of Fiddler on the Roof includes Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beugard as Yente, Mel Weyn as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Natalie Powers as Chava, Danielle Allen as Sphintze, Emerson Glick as Bielke, Jesse Weil as Motel, Ryne Nardeccia as Perchick, Joshua Logan Alexander as Fyedka and Jeffrey Brooks as Constable.



The show's ensemble features Danny Arnold, Eric Berey, Nicholas Berke, Eloise Deluca, Derek Ege, David Ferguson, Olivia Gjurich, Michael Hegarty, Allegra Herman, Paul Morland, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Jacob Nahor, Jack O’Brien, Maxwell Par Perkins, Leah Platt, Lynda Senisi, Nick Siccone, Brian Silver and Britt Steele.



A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Block and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “Tradition.”



The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.



To find out when Fiddler on the Roof is headed to your city, click here.