Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Israeli Film & TV Star Yehezkel Lazarov Will Lead the Fiddler on the Roof Tour; Full Cast Announced
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Sep 13, 2018
Yehezkel Lazarov

L'chaim, l'chaim, to life! Acclaimed Israeli actor and director Yehezkel Lazarov will star as Tevye in the upcoming North American tour of Fiddler on the Roof. Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring choreography by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, the traveling production of the classic musical will officially launch October 23 in Philadelphia, PA, at the Kimmel Center, before visiting more than 30 cities in its first year.

In addition to Lazarov, the touring cast of Fiddler on the Roof includes Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beugard as Yente, Mel Weyn as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Natalie Powers as Chava, Danielle Allen as Sphintze, Emerson Glick as Bielke, Jesse Weil as Motel, Ryne Nardeccia as Perchick, Joshua Logan Alexander as Fyedka and Jeffrey Brooks as Constable.

The show's ensemble features Danny Arnold, Eric Berey, Nicholas Berke, Eloise Deluca, Derek Ege, David Ferguson, Olivia Gjurich, Michael Hegarty, Allegra Herman, Paul Morland, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Jacob Nahor, Jack O’Brien, Maxwell Par Perkins, Leah Platt, Lynda Senisi, Nick Siccone, Brian Silver and Britt Steele.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Block and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “Tradition.”

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

To find out when Fiddler on the Roof is headed to your city, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer Changes Title to Marie
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters