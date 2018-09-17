Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
A scene from the U.K. touring production of "Fame the Musical"
(Photo: Tristam Kenton)
Remember My Name: Fame the Musical Will Arrive in London's West End
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2018

The current hit U.K. touring production of Fame the Musical has announced a stop in London's West End in fall of 2019. The 30th-anniversary staging will play a five-week limited run at the Peacock Theatre from September 11 through October 19.

Based on the iconic 1980 film, Fame the Musical follows the lives of students at New York's High School for the Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

This production of Fame the Musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large and sound design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is musical supervisor. Casting will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda Bring Magic to the Big Screen in First Trailer for Mary Poppins Returns
  3. American Son Star Jeremy Jordan on Returning to Broadway and Smashing Preconceived Ideas
  4. Ben Schnetzer Dives into British Pool with the New Comedy Thriller The Nap
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel Rub Elbows with Non-Theater People in The Prom

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters