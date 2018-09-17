Remember My Name: Fame the Musical Will Arrive in London's West End

The current hit U.K. touring production of Fame the Musical has announced a stop in London's West End in fall of 2019. The 30th-anniversary staging will play a five-week limited run at the Peacock Theatre from September 11 through October 19.



Based on the iconic 1980 film, Fame the Musical follows the lives of students at New York's High School for the Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.



This production of Fame the Musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large and sound design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is musical supervisor. Casting will be announced at a later date.



