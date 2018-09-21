Broadway BUZZ

Broadway's Chicago Welcomes X Factor Israel Star Shiri Maimon
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 21, 2018
Shiri Maimon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Israeli pop star and X Factor Israel television personality Shiri Maimon makes her Great White Way debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago on September 21. Maimon succeeds Michelle DeJean, who played her final turn as Roxie on September 20. Maimon will play a limited engagement through October 5.

With a long list of music hits, Maimon has spent three seasons as a leading judge on the X-Factor Israel music competition series. Her theater work includes playing the title role in Evita at Habima, the national theater of Israel, which earned her the Best Actress honor at the Israeli Theatre Awards.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
Newsletters