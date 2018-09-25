Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery Begins Star-Packed Broadway-Premiere Engagement

The Waverly Gallery, the acclaimed 1999 Pulitzer-finalist play by Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan, begins its first Broadway run on September 25 at the Golden Theatre. Obie winner Lila Neugebauer directs the production, scheduled to officially open on October 25. The cast is led by Oscar nominee Elaine May, Tony nominee Michael Cera, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony winner David Cromer.



The Waverly Gallery centers on the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother's battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys (May) is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson (Hedges).



The creative team for The Waverly Gallery includes Tony winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony winner Ann Roth (costume design) and Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).



The Waverly Gallery played its world premiere in 1999 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, making its off-Broadway debut at the Promenade Theatre in 2000.