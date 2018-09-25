Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery Begins Star-Packed Broadway-Premiere Engagement
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 25, 2018
Elaine May, Michael Cera & Lucas Hedges
(Photos: Bruce Glikas, Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Waverly Gallery, the acclaimed 1999 Pulitzer-finalist play by Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan, begins its first Broadway run on September 25 at the Golden Theatre. Obie winner Lila Neugebauer directs the production, scheduled to officially open on October 25. The cast is led by Oscar nominee Elaine May, Tony nominee Michael Cera, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony winner David Cromer.

The Waverly Gallery centers on the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother's battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys (May) is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson (Hedges).

The creative team for The Waverly Gallery includes Tony winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony winner Ann Roth (costume design) and Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).

The Waverly Gallery played its world premiere in 1999 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, making its off-Broadway debut at the Promenade Theatre in 2000.

The Waverly Gallery

Elaine May, Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges star in Kenneth Lonergan's Pultizer-nominated work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Watch Christiani Pitts Go Face to Face with Broadway's King Kong
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Roles You Want to See Emmy Winner Darren Criss Play on Broadway
  5. Primping for The Prom! Meet the Stars of the New Broadway Musical Comedy

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters