Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon to Star in Broadway Revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Four-time Tony winner Terrence McNally's acclaimed two-hander Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is returning to Broadway. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will star alongside Tony nominee Michael Shannon in the new production directed by Obie winner Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut. Performances will begin in May 2019 at a Shubert venue to be announced.



Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune centers on a lonely waitress (McDonald) and a short order cook (Shannon) whose first date turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, they begin to slowly reveal themselves and take steps toward the start of a new relationship.



Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune first appeared off-Broadway in a 1987 production directed by Paul Benedict and starring F. Murray Abraham and Kathy Bates. A 2002 Broadway premiere, helmed by Joe Mantello, starred Stanley Tucci and Edie Falco. Garry Marshall directed a 1991 film adaptation titled Frankie and Johnny, featuring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.



The new production will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. It is slated to play a 16-week limited engagement.