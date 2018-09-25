Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Almost Famous Is Being Made into a Broadway Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 25, 2018
Billy Crudup & Kate Hudson in the 2000 film "Almost Famous"
(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

The acclaimed 2000 film Almost Famous will soon sing out on Broadway. The flick's Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe is adapting his iconic work into a main-stem musical, with a production schedule to come. The musical will feature a book by Crowe and music by Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), with lyrics by Kitt and Crowe, and direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two).

The 1973-set film chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William. When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond and singer Jeff Bebe—William heads out on tour with the band.

The cast of the film Almost Famous included Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jason Lee, Frances McDormand and Zooey Deschanel.

Sample the score of the Almost Famous musical here, with Kitt at the piano.


Check out the trailer for the Almost Famous film below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Watch Christiani Pitts Go Face to Face with Broadway's King Kong
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Roles You Want to See Emmy Winner Darren Criss Play on Broadway
  5. Primping for The Prom! Meet the Stars of the New Broadway Musical Comedy

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters