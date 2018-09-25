Nell Benjamin & Duncan Sheik's Because of Winn Dixie Musical Set for Goodspeed's 2019 Season

Because of Winn Dixie, a musical collaboration from Broadway hitmakers Nell Benjamin and Duncan Sheik, based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo, will arrive in Connecticut in 2019 as part of Goodspeed Musicals' new season. The theater's upcoming slate of shows will also include new stagings of The Music Man and Billy Elliot: The Musical as well as the original tuners My Name Is Ben and Passing Through.



Beginning the season will be a fresh production of the Meredith Willson's Tony-winning musical The Music Man (April 12-June 16), playing Goodspeed's mainstage in East Haddam. The classic tuner follows Professor Harold Hill who marches into an Iowa town and promises to sell the dream of a boys band. The show features iconic musical-theater tunes such as "76 Trombones," "The Wells Fargo Wagon," "Trouble" and "Till There Was You."



Next up will be the new musical My Name Is Ben (May 17-June 9), featuring book and lyrics by Scott Gilmour and music by Claire McKenzie, playing the Terris Theatre in Chester. The true story follows Bernhardt Wichmann III, who, using just his notepad and pen and open heart, turned a neighborhood of strangers into a community of friends. The production is presented in collaboration with Scotland's Dundee Repertory Theatre.



Goodspeed's mainstage will next offer up Because of Winn Dixie (June 28-September 1), a new musical with book and lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) and music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening). Based on Kate DiCamillo's original book, the musical centers on the bond that develops between a preacher's young daughter and the beloved mutt she takes in. The tuner was seen in previous productions at Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Delaware Theatre Company.



Appearing next at the Terris Theatre will be Passing Through (July 26-August 18), a new musical featuring a book by Eric Ulloa (26 Pebbles) and a score by Brett Ryback (Nate the Great). Set amid the rich sounds and diverse tapestry of the American landscape, Passing Through tells the true story of a young man who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California, collecting stories as he goes. When his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past.



Closing out Goodspeed's 2019 season on the mainstage will be a new mounting of the Tony-winning hit Billy Elliot: The Musical (September 13-November 24), featuring a book and lyrics by Lee Hall and music by Elton John. Based on Hall's Oscar-nominated film, the musical centers on young Billy, who is pulled between his family's coal-mining roots and his newly discovered passion to dance.



Casting and additional creative team members for Goodspeed's 2019 season will be announced at a later date.