Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC

Thank goodness! Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda of the smash-hit Broadway musical Wicked, have signed on to toast the beloved show's 15th anniversary in the nationally broadcast event A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC. Menzel and Chenoweth will be joined by special-guest performers including Ariana Grande, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of Wicked, with more to be announced. The program will air on October 29 at 10:00pm ET/PT.



Wicked, which opened on Broadway on October 30, 2003, is the winner of more than 100 international awards including the Grammy and three Tony Awards. The musical has been performed in more than 100 cities in 14 countries around the world and has been translated into six languages.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the book by Gregory Maguire, and an original score by Stephen Schwartz. The show is directed by Joe Mantello, with musical direction by Stephen Oremus and choreography by Wayne Cilento.



A Very Wicked Halloween will be filmed at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.