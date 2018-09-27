A Competitive Game of Snooker Ignites Hijinks Onstage as The Nap Opens on Broadway

The Nap, Olivier nominee Richard Bean's new comedy about the British game snooker, opens at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 27. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs the production, which began previews on September 5.



The talent-packed company includes Ben Schnetzer, two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day, Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee, four-time 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Alexandra Billings, Heather Lind, Max Gordon Moore, Bhavesh Patel and Thomas Jay Ryan.



The play centers on Dylan Spokes (Schnetzer), a fast-rising young star who arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match-fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan is forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that includes his ex-convict dad (Conlee), saucy mom (Day), quick-tongued manager (Moore) and a renowned gangster (Billings).



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Schnetzer and the play's colorful cast of characters getting seriously silly about snooker on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.