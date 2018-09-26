Broadway BUZZ

Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten, Odessa Young & J. Alphonse Nicholson
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Dear Evan Hansen's Mike Faist, Steven Levenson & More Unite for Days of Rage Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 26, 2018

Dear Evan Hansen scribe Steven Levenson's newest play Days of Rage will begin performances at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre on October 9. Days of Rage focuses on five twenty-somethings that form a collective during the Vietnam War. Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten, Odessa Young and J. Alphonse Nicholson star in the show, which is directed by Trip Cullman. The cast and creative team caught up with the press before rehearsal at Second Stage on September 26. Take a look at the photo!

Director Trip Cullman and playwright Steven Levenson get together.

Days of Rage

Steven Levenson's timely new play about youth, idealism and the fights that need fighting.
