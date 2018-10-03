Broadway BUZZ

Wicked Star Amanda Jane Cooper Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 3, 2018
Amanda Jane Cooper in "Wicked"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Talented Broadway newcomer Amanda Jane Cooper, who is currently delighting audiences as Glinda in Wicked, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, A Little Sparkle, beginning on October 9. The vlog will follow Cooper and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Gershwin Theatre where the smash-hit musical is thrilling audiences eight times a week.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing of an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into an unlikely friendship…until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

In addition to her celebrated turn in Broadway's Wicked, Cooper was seen on the musical's first and second national tour. Her other stage credits include Letter From Algeria, Bye Bye Birdie and What the Butler Saw.

Tune in and watch Cooper take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the hit musical that is playing to cheering crowds every night. A Little Sparkle will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

