And... Action! See Ansel Elgort in West Side Story Back in 2007
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 3, 2018
Ansel Elgort & Micole Himelfarb in "West Side Story"
(Photo provided by Stagedoor Manor)

Something's coming, and it's gonna be great! As we all now know, Golden Globe nominee Ansel Elgort is set to play Tony in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, but here's a pic we've been waiting for since we've been dreaming about Elgort on stage. Turns out, a fresh-faced 13-year-old Elgort made an appearance in the classic musical in 2007, when the Baby Driver star played hot-tempered Action in a production at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center. Aww! Look at him! He's the swingin'est thing, isn't he? 
 

Ansel Elgort as Action, Micole Himelfarb as Anybody's & Ryan Fleer as Baby John
in "West Side Story" at Stagedoor Manor
