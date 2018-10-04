Laurie Metcalf Will Play Hillary Clinton on Broadway in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton; John Lithgow to Co-Star as Bill

Two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf will join two-time Tony winner John Lithgow on Broadway in 2019 to star in Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2). Directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, previews will begin on March 16 ahead of an official opening night on April 18 at a Broadway theater to be announced.



In Hillary and Clinton, Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles and the limitations of experience and inevitability in a look at an American dynasty in crisis. Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another.



The creative team will include Chloe Lamford (set design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (lighting design).