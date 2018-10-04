Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Laurie Metcalf Will Play Hillary Clinton on Broadway in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton; John Lithgow to Co-Star as Bill
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 4, 2018
Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf will join two-time Tony winner John Lithgow on Broadway in 2019 to star in Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2). Directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, previews will begin on March 16 ahead of an official opening night on April 18 at a Broadway theater to be announced.

In Hillary and Clinton, Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles and the limitations of experience and inevitability in a look at an American dynasty in crisis. Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another.

The creative team will include Chloe Lamford (set design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (lighting design).

Hillary and Clinton

Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow star in Lucas Hnath's timely new work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Mean Girls Ensemble Throws a Revenge Party for the Ages
  2. Simply the Best! Tina Turner Bio-Musical Set for Broadway Transfer
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Wicked Star Amanda Jane Cooper Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  5. See Ansel Elgort in West Side Story Back in 2007

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters