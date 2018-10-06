Broadway BUZZ

Cuba Gooding Jr. Makes a Razzle-Dazzle Broadway Return in Chicago
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 6, 2018
Cuba Gooding Jr. in a promotional photo as Billy Flynn
(Provided by Amanda Malpass PR)

All he cares about is love...and returning to Broadway! Oscar winner and main-stem alum Cuba Gooding Jr. reprises his recent London turn as smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the award-winning Broadway revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago beginning on October 6. Gooding replaces John O'Hurley, who played his final performance on October 5.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. In 2013, Gooding made his Broadway debut in a revival of The Trip to Bountiful.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Cuba Gooding Jr. will play a limited run in Broadway's Chicago through November 18.

Newsletters