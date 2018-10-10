Broadway BUZZ

Anthony Ramos Tapped to Star in Movie Adaptation of In the Heights
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2018
Anthony Ramos as Usnavi in "In the Heights" at the Kennedy Center
(Photo: Teresa Wood)

Alabanza! We've just learned that talented Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos is in discussions to lead the company of the upcoming movie musical version of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony winner In the Heights, according to Variety. It's fair to assume he'll step into the shoes of Usnavi, the central role originated on Broadway by Miranda; Ramos played the role in a recent D.C. concert production.

Ramos originated the dual role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton alongside Miranda in Hamilton on Broadway. He can currently be seen on the big screen as Ramon alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the new remake of A Star Is Born.

In the Heights follows a Washington Heights bodega owner named Usnavi and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical opened on Broadway in 2008, netting Tony Awards for Miranda's score, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and the top prize of Best Musical. In the Heights was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Jon M. Chu is directing the big-screen version, which features a screenplay adapted by Hudes and the Tony-winning score of Miranda. The film is scheduled for release on June 26, 2020.

Watch Ramos in action in the Kennedy Center staging of In the Heights below.



And look back at Miranda in the Broadway production.

