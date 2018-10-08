Odds & Ends: Titanic Parody Titanique to Play Encore Run in New York & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Titanic Parody Titanique to Play Encore Run in New York

On the heels of five sold-out summer concerts, Titanique, the hilarious musical parody of the 1997 hit film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Celine Dion—will return to New York City this fall, for an encore run of six concert performances from November 30 through December 3 at The Green Room 42. In Titanique, Celine Dion casually rewrites history by recounting her priceless and indulgent interpretation of what happened aboard the Titanic. The show is backed by a full band and features show-stopping musical arrangements of the hits "My Heart Will Go On," "Power of Love," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "Because You Loved Me" and "I'm Alive." The cast will include Marla Mindelle (Sister Act) as Celine, Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions) as Jack Dawson and Alex Ellis (Legally Blonde) as Rose DeWitt Bukater, with Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Happy Endings), Frankie J. Grande (Rock of Ages), Mykal Kilgore (Songs for a New World), Sebastian La Cause (The Rocky Horror Show) and Kathy Deitch (Wicked). Get a sneak peek in the teaser video below.







Dear Mr. Williams, Solo Play Written by & Starring Bryan Batt, to Receive Industry Workshop in New York

Bryan Batt, SAG Award-winning star of Mad Men and Broadway alum of La Cage and more, will appear in an industry workshop of his new solo play Dear Mr. Williams on October 12 in New York. Press copy for the play says, "The tumultuous journey from adolescence to adulthood is one we all must take, but it's oh so much more exciting and poetic with Tennessee Williams as your guide." Broadway's Michael Wilson will direct the workshop of Dear Mr. Williams, which was recently seen in a one-night presentation at the 2018 New Orleans Tennessee Williams Literary Festival.



B.D. Wong & Longtime Partner Tie the Knot in New York

Congratulations to Tony winner B.D. Wong and his longtime partner, Richert Schnorr, who made it official in a recent ceremony in Brooklyn, NY, according to People. The pair first met during a singles mixer in 2010. Among the highlights of the ceremony was a performance by Tony nominee Keala Settle of Waitress and The Greatest Showman fame. A Tony winner for M. Butterfly, Wong is also known for his screen turns in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Jurassic World. Hats off to the newlyweds!

Broadway alum Brian Charles Rooney () is among a talented group of stars who will take part in the special Halloween celebration performanceat the Highline Ballroom on October 31 at 8:30pm. Celebrating its 15th year, the event features live performances from entertainers collaborating to show off their very best interpretations of Madonna's ever-growing repertoire. Guests confirmed to perform also include Tammy Faye Starlite, Amber Martin, Zoe Friedman, Shannon Conley, Daryl Glenn, Bridget Barkan, Ki Ki Hawkins, Travis Moser and more. Among the many successes of iconic singer-songwriter Madonna is a Broadway-debut performance in the original production of David Mamet's