Catch the High-Kicking Rockettes Prep a New Number for the Christmas Spectacular
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 12, 2018
The Rockettes
(Photos: Carl Scheffel for MSG Photos)

The world-famous Rockettes kicked off rehearsals for the Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes on October 11 by giving a sneak peek of the brand new finale, "Christmas Lights." The exciting number begins with the original light of Christmas, the North Star, and transitions into a dazzling set featuring over one hundred drones representing Christmas lights. Not only will the dancers be showing off a new performance, but they will be dressed in glam costumes by Tony nominee Emilio Sosa. Get your own first glance of "Christmas Lights" and other exciting Rockettes numbers by checking out the photos below, and be sure to get your tickets to see the Christmas Spectacular ASAP! 

Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes

There's no better place to be this holiday than 'Radio City Christmas Spectacular'!
