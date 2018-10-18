What I Did for Love: Robyn Hurder, Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson to Lead City Center's A Chorus Line Gala

Casting is set for New York City Center's upcoming gala staging of the iconic 1975 musical A Chorus Line. The previously announced engagement will run from November 14-18.



The cast will feature Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as Cassie, The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson (who played Mark on the A Chorus Line revival tour) as Bobby, Kate Bailey (Frozen) as Kristine, Callan Bergmann (Cats) as Frank, Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman) as Mike, Max Clayton (Moulin Rouge) as Don, Sara Esty (An American in Paris) as Maggie, David Grindrod (Sunset Boulevard) as Mark, Jolina Javier (The Phantom of the Opera) as Connie, J. Elaine Marcos (seen as Connie in Broadway's A Chorus Line revival) as Val, Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!) as Judy, Jenna Nicole Schoen (Jersey Boys) as Tricia, Joseph J. Simeone (A Bronx Tale) as Al, Ahmad Simmons (Carousel) as Tom, Ryan Steele (Carousel) as Larry, Naomi C. Walley (Chicago) as Bebe, Anthony Wayne (Tootsie) as Richie and Leigh Zimmerman (Chicago) as Sheila, with Natalie Bourgeois as Lois, Wesley Ian Cappiello as Roy, Aaron Patrick Craven as Butch, Emily Franch as Vicki, Eddie Gutierrez as Paul, Tara Kostmayer as Diana and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (who played Al in Broadway's A Chorus Line revival) as Zach.



In 1975, the stories of 17 Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast), this incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony nominations, winning nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



The City Center production will be led by original co-choreographer Bob Avian and original cast member Baayork Lee with music direction by Patrick Vaccariello. A Chorus Line features a Tony-winning book by Nicholas Dante and James Kirkwood and score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban.