Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
What I Did for Love: Robyn Hurder, Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson to Lead City Center's A Chorus Line Gala
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Robyn Hurder
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is set for New York City Center's upcoming gala staging of the iconic 1975 musical A Chorus Line. The previously announced engagement will run from November 14-18.

The cast will feature Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as Cassie, The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson (who played Mark on the A Chorus Line revival tour) as Bobby, Kate Bailey (Frozen) as Kristine, Callan Bergmann (Cats) as Frank, Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman) as Mike, Max Clayton (Moulin Rouge) as Don, Sara Esty (An American in Paris) as Maggie, David Grindrod (Sunset Boulevard) as Mark, Jolina Javier (The Phantom of the Opera) as Connie, J. Elaine Marcos (seen as Connie in Broadway's A Chorus Line revival) as Val, Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!) as Judy, Jenna Nicole Schoen (Jersey Boys) as Tricia, Joseph J. Simeone (A Bronx Tale) as Al, Ahmad Simmons (Carousel) as Tom, Ryan Steele (Carousel) as Larry, Naomi C. Walley (Chicago) as Bebe, Anthony Wayne (Tootsie) as Richie and Leigh Zimmerman (Chicago) as Sheila, with Natalie Bourgeois as Lois, Wesley Ian Cappiello as Roy, Aaron Patrick Craven as Butch, Emily Franch as Vicki, Eddie Gutierrez as Paul, Tara Kostmayer as Diana and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (who played Al in Broadway's A Chorus Line revival) as Zach.

In 1975, the stories of 17 Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast), this incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony nominations, winning nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The City Center production will be led by original co-choreographer Bob Avian and original cast member Baayork Lee with music direction by Patrick Vaccariello. A Chorus Line features a Tony-winning book by Nicholas Dante and James Kirkwood and score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  2. American Idol Alums Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard Will Team Up on Broadway in New Holiday Show
  3. Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint to Join the Cast of Broadway's Hamilton
  4. My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti on Amy Schumer, Melania Trump & More on Show People
  5. What I Did for Love: Robyn Hurder, Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson to Lead City Center's A Chorus Line Gala

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters