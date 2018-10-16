Mean Girls' Ashley Park & Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Park Join Netflix's Tales of the City

Tony nominee Ashley Park and Emmy winner Michael Park, stars of Broadway's Mean Girls and Dear Evan Hansen, respectively, have both been cast in a sweet new screen project. The talented theater stars will take on the new recurring roles of Ani and Robert in Netflix's upcoming sequel of the 1993 Emmy-nominated miniseries Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City. The 10-part limited series will drop in 2019.



In addition to her Tony-nommed turn as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, Ashley Park has been seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George, Mamma Mia! and The King and I. She won a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for her celebrated performance in KPOP. She has been seen on-screen in My Dirty Little Secret, Are You Joking? and Nightcap.



Michael Park is an original cast member of Dear Evan Hansen, continuing in his role as Larry Murphy at the Music Box Theatre. In addition to Broadway turns in Tuck Everlasting, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed..., Little Me, Smokey Joe's Cafe and Carousel, he earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for As the World Turns.



Netflix's Tales of the City will also feature four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney and Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis, reprising their roles as Mary Ann Singleton and Anna Madrigal, respectively, from the original Tales of the City. The cast will also include Barbara Garrick returning to the role of DeDe Halcyon Day with Ellen Page new to the cast as Mary Ann's daughter.



Based on the books of Armistead Maupin, the new Tales of the City series is set 20 years after the original ends. It centers on Mary Ann when she arrives home to San Francisco, reunited with her daughter and ex-husband.