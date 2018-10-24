In Advance of Broadway Premiere, To Kill a Mockingbird Voted America's Best-Loved Novel

PBS revealed during the October 23 finale of The Great American Read that Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird was voted America's best-loved novel. Series host Meredith Vieira joined the upcoming Broadway adaptation's scribe and cast—playwright Aaron Sorkin and stars Jeff Daniels (Atticus Finch), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Calpurnia) and Gbenga Akinnagbe (Tom Robinson)—to celebrate the announcement and discuss both its lasting impact and why it resonates today.



Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of the Broadway play will also include Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, Will Pullen as Jem, Gideon Glick as Dill, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie.



Watch the Great American Read finale below and gear up to see To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway beginning on November 1.



