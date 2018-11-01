I Got You, Babe! The Cher Show Struts onto Broadway

The new Broadway bio-musical The Cher Show begins previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 1. Tony nominee Jason Moore directs the production, slated to celebrate an official opening on December 3.



Featuring a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the life of the Oscar-winning music legend to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the production featuring orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters.



Leading the cast are three actresses playing Cher at different points throughout her life: two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Broadway alum Teal Wicks and newcomer Micaela Diamond. They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti and Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, with Dee Roscioli as the standby.



The company also includes Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Allie Meixner, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams and Ryan Worsing.



The Cher Show features scenic design by Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Bob Mackie, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and video design by Darrel Maloney.