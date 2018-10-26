See Elaine May's Triumphant Return to Broadway with These Opening Night Photos of The Waverly Gallery

Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery opened at the John Golden Theatre on October 25. Featuring Elaine May in her highly anticipated return to Broadway, The Waverly Gallery also stars Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony nominee Michael Cera, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony winner David Cromer. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the Pultizer-nominated work is set to run through January 27, 2019. Check out the photos of the cast taking their opening night bows and be sure to see The Waverly Gallery!

The Waverly Gallery star Elaine May takes her opening night bow, which marks her first time on Broadway in 52 years.