Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
See Elaine May's Triumphant Return to Broadway with These Opening Night Photos of The Waverly Gallery
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 26, 2018
"The Waverly Gallery" stars Michael Cera, Luca Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen & David Cromer at opening night curtain call
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery opened at the John Golden Theatre on October 25. Featuring Elaine May in her highly anticipated return to Broadway, The Waverly Gallery also stars Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony nominee Michael Cera, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony winner David Cromer. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the Pultizer-nominated work is set to run through January 27, 2019. Check out the photos of the cast taking their opening night bows and be sure to see The Waverly Gallery!

The Waverly Gallery star Elaine May takes her opening night bow, which marks her first time on Broadway in 52 years.
The Waverly Gallery playwright Kenneth Lonergan and director Lila Neugebauer.

The Waverly Gallery

Elaine May, Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges star in Kenneth Lonergan's Pultizer-nominated work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Reveal the Songs They'll Sing on Wicked Halloween Special
  2. Our Viewing of the New Wicked 15th Anniversary Trailer, in 15 GIFs
  3. Apologia's Stockard Channing on Grease's Legacy & More on Show People
  4. You Could Be Found! Dear Evan Hansen Wants You to Be a Part of Their Tour Mosaic
  5. See Bryan Cranston & More Prep for Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters