The Current Stars of Wicked Ring In 15 'Wonderful' Years on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 30, 2018
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

The smash-hit musical Wicked celebrates 15 years on the Great White Way on October 30. The cheered show featuring an original score by Stephen Schwartz has been delighting audiences at the Gershwin Theatre since 2003.

The current Wicked cast is led by Jessica Vosk as Elphaba and Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, with Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Jye Frasca as Boq and Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond.

To celebrate Wicked's milestone, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing the beloved musical's current lineup of stars proving to Broadway crowds just why they are so "popular."



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
