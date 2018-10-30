Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper Put a Spell on the Empire State Building for Wicked's 15th Anniversary

Time to rejoicify! On this day in 2003, Wicked officially opened on Broadway and has been putting on thrillifying performances ever since. In honor of the milestone, current Wicked stars Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper went to the most swankified place in New York City—the Empire State Building! Vosk and Cooper, dressed as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, turned New York into the Emerald City by turning the lights on the iconic skyscraper green. Check out the photos below to see Broadway's favorite witches take over the city, and be sure to celebrate by seeing the show for yourself. Congratulotions, Wicked!

Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper turn the Empire State Building green.

Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper celebrate.