Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper Put a Spell on the Empire State Building for Wicked's 15th Anniversary
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 30, 2018
Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Time to rejoicify! On this day in 2003, Wicked officially opened on Broadway and has been putting on thrillifying performances ever since. In honor of the milestone, current Wicked stars Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper went to the most swankified place in New York Citythe Empire State Building! Vosk and Cooper, dressed as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, turned New York into the Emerald City by turning the lights on the iconic skyscraper green. Check out the photos below to see Broadway's favorite witches take over the city, and be sure to celebrate by seeing the show for yourself. Congratulotions, Wicked!

Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper turn the Empire State Building green.
Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper celebrate.
Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda at the top of the Empire State Building.

Newsletters