Odds & Ends: Santino Fontana & Laura Osnes to Star in Reading of New Ken Ludwig Play & More

Santino Fontana & Laura Osnes to Star in Reading of New Ken Ludwig Play

Tony-nominated Cinderella alums Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes have signed on to lead the reading of Dear Jack, Dear Louise, a new play by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor). Ludwig will also direct the reading, slated to take place at Washington, D.C.'s Theater J on November 1 at 6:30pm. Dear Jack, Dear Louise tells the true story of the courtship between Ludwig’s own parents. The time is 1942, and U.S. Army Captain Jacob S. Ludwig, stationed in Oregon, has become pen pals with Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress in New York City. Through letters, notes and telegrams, the young Jewish lovers must find their way toward each other—even though they have never met. Osnes was most recently seen onstage in the Broadway musical Bandstand; Fontana will star in the upcoming Broadway stage adaptation of Tootsie in 2019.



Imogen Heap's Moving Score Ignites Exciting Footage from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

We're just two days ago from the release of Grammy winner Imogen Heap's compositions to the Tony-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In gearing up for the album, the show has released a teaser featuring stirring scenes from the show interspersed with Heap's celebrated music. Watch below and make plans soon to experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for yourself.







Benj Pasek & Leslie Odom Jr. Organizing Political Event in Pennsylvania

Tony-winning Pennsylvanians Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen) are teaming up with Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Keenan Bolger (Tuck Everlasting) and more for a day of knocking on doors and supporting progressive candidates with the Broadway community just in advance of midterm elections. They'll be meeting in downtown Philadelphia on Monday, November 5 for breakfast and then getting on buses to visit key flippable swing districts throughout Pennsylvania. Sign up to join them and reserve your spot on the Harrisburg bus here or the Warminster bus here.



The Lightning Thief Will Return to New York

The Lightning Thief is headed home. The hit off-Broadway musical will return to New York in 2019, paying a visit to the Beacon Theatre as a stop on its national tour. The Percy Jackson musical, based on the best-selling book, will run at the Beacon from March 28-31. The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and direction by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Patrick McCollum. Broadway alum Chris McCarrell reprises his acclaimed turn as Percy in the fan-favorite show—watch him sing the showstopping "Good Kid" below.







Ben Platt Covers Lady Gaga's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born

2018 is the year of Lady Gaga. The award-winning music superstar is the talk of the film world, with her fierce performance in the remake of A Star Is Born. Equally excited is Ben Platt, Tony-winning original Dear Evan Hansen original, who recorded a glorious version of the film's showstopping hit "Shallow" for fans to enjoy. Watch below and start dreamcasting the perfect project co-starring Gaga and Platt.