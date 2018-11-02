I Believe! The Book of Mormon Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre

Congratulations are in order! With the November 2 performance of The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony-winning mega-hit will become the longest-running production in the history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Tonight's record-breaking show will mark the 2011 musical's 3,183rd Broadway performance. The previous record holder was the original production of Jack Kirkland's 1933 play Tobacco Road, which played the majority of its 3,182-performance run at the Forrest Theatre (now the O'Neill).



The current Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon is led by Ryan Bondy as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham and Kim Exum as Nabulungi. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and directed by Nicholaw and Parker.



The Book of Mormon features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.