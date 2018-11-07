Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci & More Will Lead Celebrity Autobiography to Broadway

Celebrity Autobiography, the long-running evening featuring performers reading excerpts from star's autobiographies, will arrive on Broadway for the first time this winter. Featuring a star-studded rotating cast, including Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone and Rachel Dratch, the show will play a four-performance engagement at the Marquis Theatre on Monday nights November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17 at 8:00pm. Tickets are now on sale.



Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton. The show first took the stage in Los Angeles in 1998, later becoming popular via a 2005 television special on Bravo. Celebrity Autobiography was mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008 and has appeared there on a frequent basis since.



The Broadway cast performance schedule is below.



November 26

Lewis Black

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 3

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel



December 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel



Individual performance lineups are subject to change.