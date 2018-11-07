Sponsored
Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone & Rachel Dratch
(Photos: Provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown | Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci & More Will Lead Celebrity Autobiography to Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 7, 2018

Celebrity Autobiography, the long-running evening featuring performers reading excerpts from star's autobiographies, will arrive on Broadway for the first time this winter. Featuring a star-studded rotating cast, including Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone and Rachel Dratch, the show will play a four-performance engagement at the Marquis Theatre on Monday nights November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17 at 8:00pm. Tickets are now on sale.

Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton. The show first took the stage in Los Angeles in 1998, later becoming popular via a 2005 television special on Bravo. Celebrity Autobiography was mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008 and has appeared there on a frequent basis since.

The Broadway cast performance schedule is below.

November 26
Lewis Black
Mario Cantone
Rachel Dratch
Eugene Pack
Dayle Reyfel
Cecily Strong

December 3
Mario Cantone
Rachel Dratch
Susan Lucci
Eugene Pack
Dayle Reyfel

December 10
Alec Baldwin
Mario Cantone
Rachel Dratch
Eugene Pack
Dayle Reyfel
Cecily Strong

December 17
Mario Cantone
Rachel Dratch
Susan Lucci
Eugene Pack
Antoni Porowski
Dayle Reyfel

Individual performance lineups are subject to change.

Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

The award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim.
