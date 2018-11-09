Original Memphis Stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball Reunite at Only Make Believe Gala

The nonprofit organization Only Make Believe, which creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals and care facilities, held its annual gala on November 5 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Only Make Believe honored two-time Tony-winning Memphis co-creator Joe DiPietro. Upcoming Celebrity Autobiography star Rachel Dratch hosted the event that featured performances by Tony-nominated Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball as well as current Girl From the North Country star and Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, who was seen off-Broadway in DiPietro's musical The Thing About Men. The gala raised over $650,000 for the nonprofit. Check out the photos below to celebrate DiPietro!

Upcoming Celebrity Autobiography star Rachel Dratch hosted the night.

Only Make Believe honoree Joe DiPietro.