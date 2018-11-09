Sponsored
Original Memphis Stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball Reunite at Only Make Believe Gala

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 9, 2018
Montego Glover and Chad Kimball perform together
(Photos: Alan Perlman)

The nonprofit organization Only Make Believe, which creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals and care facilities, held its annual gala on November 5 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Only Make Believe honored two-time Tony-winning Memphis co-creator Joe DiPietro. Upcoming Celebrity Autobiography star Rachel Dratch hosted the event that featured performances by Tony-nominated Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball as well as current Girl From the North Country star and Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, who was seen off-Broadway in DiPietro's musical The Thing About Men. The gala raised over $650,000 for the nonprofit. Check out the photos below to celebrate DiPietro!

Upcoming Celebrity Autobiography star Rachel Dratch hosted the night.
Only Make Believe honoree Joe DiPietro.
Marc Kudisch performs.
