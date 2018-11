Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Mike Birbiglia's latest solo work The New One opened at the Cort Theatre on November 11. The comedian has been hailed for past solo shows, including My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, which were both filmed for Netflix. Seth Barrish directs the production, which is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 20, 2019.

The New One director Seth Barrish and star Mike Birbiglia.

The New One co-writers Jennifer Hope Stein and Mike Birbiglia, who are also husband and wife.