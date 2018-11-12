The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. After playing Christine Daaé, the seraphic-voiced obsession of the title character in The Phantom of the Opera, for over 600 performances, star Ali Ewoldt is getting ready to hang up her iconic curls and take her final bow in the musical on November 17. But before she does, Broadway.com asked our former vlogger to share her thoughts on what she’ll miss about being a part of Broadway’s longest-running show.



How did you feel when you first got this job?

Incredulous. I had been auditioning for Phantom (Vegas, Broadway, tour, etc.) for about 10 years at that point, so to finally book it was pretty surreal. Also, a dream come true.



How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

It's definitely bittersweet. I am so proud of what I have accomplished in this show and excited to see what is next for me while knowing I will miss this role and my "phamily" terribly. And I am incredibly grateful for the support and kindness I have received throughout this process from my family/friends/community and our fabulous "phans."



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Challenging. Fulfilling. Extraordinary.



What was the easiest thing about this job?

Getting to sing my little soprano heart out on a Broadway stage.



What was the hardest thing?

The physical toll—who knew Christine had to climb ladders and run up and down stairs in heavy dresses?



What was the highlight of your time at this job?

The 30th anniversary was really special—we had so many press adventures, got to spend time with original company members and our incredible creative team, and we performed for amazing audiences filled with our industry peers. It was wonderful to feel like part of the history and legacy of this show.



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

Perseverance. And a sense of humor!



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Make sure to take time for self-care, whatever that means for you. And find the fun in this show and this company. Also, while it is always important to honor the original vision of this show, don't be afraid to bring a bit of yourself to your portrayal of Christine. Spoiler alert: she's stronger than you think.



How do you think you’ve grown?

In more ways than I'm sure I even realize now. Definitely both as a performer and a human.



Why are you leaving?

It's time. I love doing this show so much, but I can feel my body needing a break. But as history has shown, you never really leave Phantom.



What will you miss the most?

The people. I may become the new Phantom of the Majestic, popping by to discuss Netflix shows with my stage managers and scaring Jay Armstrong Johnson.

