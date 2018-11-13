Sponsored
Kate Baldwin, Alan Cumming & More Step Out for the 2018 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 13, 2018
Kate Baldwin hosts the gala
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The 2018 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala took place at Manhattan Center on November 12. Hosted by Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, the annual event celebrates and honors patrons of the American theater community for their continued support of emerging writers and creators. This year's honorees include Tony-winning composer Sheldon Harnick, John Demsey of Estée Lauder and Faith Hope Consolo of Douglas Elliman’s Retail Group. With appearances from Tony winner Alan Cumming and Mean Girls star Kyle Selig, there were also performances from upcoming Broadway shows. Check out the photos to get an inside look at the star-studded night.

Tony winner Alan Cumming supports the gala.
Mean Girls' Kyle Selig with upcoming Kiss Me, Kate star Stephanie Styles.
Be More Chill's Jason SweetTooth Williams, Charlie Rosen and George Salazar performed at the event.
