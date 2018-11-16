All He Cares About Is Love! John O'Hurley Will Return to Broadway's Chicago

John O'Hurley is bringing his razzle-dazzle factor back to Broadway! The stage-and-screen star will return to the Tony-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago as Billy Flynn beginning on November 20, replacing Cuba Gooding Jr., who will play his final performance on November 18.



O'Hurley's return run will mark his sixth main-stem engagement in Chicago, in addition to having appeared on tour. On-screen, O'Hurley is known for his turn as J. Peterman on the Emmy-winning sitcom Seinfeld.



The current cast of Chicago also includes Bianca Marroquin as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.



Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.



As previously announced, Chicago will partner with Broadway.com in 2019 on the casting call and video series The Search for Roxie!, with more information to come.